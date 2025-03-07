Meet Champions of Care Award winner Daisy Bell, who helps out at The Anchorage Care Home, Pulborough

The incredible story of the passion and dedication of Champions of Care winner, ten-year-old Daisy Bell Find out how Daisy has gone above and beyond to build connections with residents.

In the world of care homes, where compassion and connection are key to the well-being of residents, it’s often the small gestures that make the biggest impact. This is especially true for ten-year-old Daisy Bell, who has been awarded the Special Recognition title at Person Centred Software’s Champions of Care Awards. Daisy's tireless dedication and heartwarming efforts at Anchorage Care Home have made her a shining example of how one person (no matter their age) can bring profound joy and meaningful connections to the lives of others.Person Centred Software’s Champions of Care Awards recognise individuals who go above and beyond in the care sector, impacting the lives of the most vulnerable members of our society. While many of these champions work behind the scenes, the story of Daisy Bell stands out as a testament to the power of selflessness and the beauty of fostering a sense of community.

At just ten years old, Daisy has shown a level of empathy, kindness, and commitment that many adults would be proud of. Her mother, Kate Wyatt, who is the Home Administrator of Anchorage Care Home (part of Premium Care Group), spoke with evident pride about Daisy’s contributions. “Daisy has always been eager to get involved in any way she can,” Kate said, reflecting on how her daughter’s passion for the care home has grown since she was a young child.

“She would spend 24 hours a day here if she could, because the passion just comes naturally to her.”And Daisy’s impact isn’t driven by a desire for praise or accolades; it’s simply about making the lives of the residents brighter and more meaningful. As Customer Relations Manager Alice Ledwith shared, “She’s always just thinking about how she can do her bit to make the lives of the residents better, and how she can brighten up their day.”Her genuine care and thoughtfulness are evident in everything she does. On Christmas Day, Daisy decided to visit the residents with gifts, thinking of others even during the festive season.

Alice continued, “Whenever she isn’t there, she’s constantly thinking of different things she can do for or with the residents.”One of Daisy’s most notable initiatives has been her creation of the ‘Through the Eyes of a Child’ program. This program invites children from her school to visit the care home and share their observations, giving both the residents and the home’s team a fresh perspective on life at The Anchorage. “We were able to gain a better understanding of what the children were picking up on,” Kate explained, noting the positive feedback the children gave.

“It’s been really positive for everyone involved,” she added. The program has also shone a light on the importance of connection at any age. Alice shared a heartwarming example: a series of interviews captured the friendship between two residents, one of whom had moved into assisted living, but the pair continued to meet regularly. “Even after the lady had gone back to assisted living, the pair of them continued to meet every week for lunches, afternoon tea, or even a glass of prosecco. The point of this interview was to showcase how you can still make friendships at an older age and the many benefits of it - the meaningful connections that can be maintained and even forged even after people move into care. It was just an example of showing that life doesn’t stop when you move into a care home. Instead, it’s just a new chapter of your life that has begun.” Alice said, emphasising the meaningful connections that can continue even in later years.

“People have said as much when they move into the care home,” Kate added. “They might have lost a loved one or found themselves isolated for quite a long time, and when they move into the care home, they tell us that their lives have begun again. And raising awareness of this was one thing that Daisy tried to do with her programme.”But Daisy’s influence goes beyond just organising activities. The residents at The Anchorage Care Home have spoken fondly of the joy Daisy brings when she visits. One resident, Pauline, even wrote a special letter to Daisy, expressing her appreciation.

“Daisy brings such joy to all the residents when she comes to visit us all,” Pauline wrote. “She is like a bright light and always smiling. She is so kind and sunny-natured.”These bonds are what make a care home truly feel like home - those little moments of joy, connection, and understanding. And Daisy’s efforts are helping to nurture these bonds in the most beautiful way.As Daisy’s Mother Kate reflected on the growth of both her daughter and the care home, she said, “She has grown and matured, but the way she looks at the residents hasn’t changed at all.”

For Daisy, it’s not about receiving recognition; it’s about making a difference in the lives of those around her. This humility and selflessness are why her contributions have been so deeply appreciated by everyone at The Anchorage.Her efforts have not gone unnoticed in the wider community either. Daisy recently received the prestigious Community Cup from her school, recognising her deep empathy and commitment to helping others. Her impact on both the care home and her local village has shown that no matter your age, you can bring light and meaning to the world around you.As Alice so aptly put it, “When children visit, they bring warmth and connection and brighten the residents’ day in a meaningful way.” Daisy exemplifies this perfectly, and her efforts have touched the hearts of everyone at The Anchorage Care Home.

Reflecting on her daughter’s accomplishments, Kate said, “I’m incredibly proud of her. She doesn’t do it for any rewards - she does it because she loves to be with the residents and to make their lives better.” And though Daisy’s actions speak volumes, receiving the Special Recognition Award was a moment of joy for her as well. “She couldn’t believe it. All she could say was, ‘You’ve made my life!’” Kate recalled, her voice filled with warmth. Looking ahead, Daisy has already set her sights on the future, dreaming of roles where she can continue helping others, whether at The Anchorage Care Home or in the wider healthcare field.

“She’s definitely a manager in the making,” Kate said with a smile. “Whatever she does, it’ll be within the healthcare profession.”As Daisy’s journey continues, it’s clear that her heart for service and her dedication to bringing people together will only grow. And for the residents at The Anchorage Care Home, Daisy’s unwavering compassion has already made a lasting impact, brightening their lives in ways only someone with her remarkable spirit could.

In her blog, Daisy wrote: “Our owner Robert is very kind; he works hard, and he tries his best to make the lives of our residents better. I love the Anchorage because they are so caring and loving, they always help to make sure the residents are okay and safe, and I would without a doubt recommend the Anchorage to anyone. Don’t struggle – come and be looked after by us, because they are the best!”

Daisy Bell is a true champion of care - one whose kindness, empathy, and dedication have brought meaningful connections and joy to all who know her.