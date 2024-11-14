Meet Father Christmas at Fairway Gardens with Barratt Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt Homes is welcoming Father Christmas to town with a free Meet Santa Claus event at Fairway Gardens in Angmering on Saturday 23rd November from 1pm to 5pm.

The local community is invited to come along and meet Father Christmas in the Alderney show home for the chance to share their Christmas wishlist and take a family photo. Visitors on his nice list may also be treated to a special gift from Barratt Homes.

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “Creating memories as a family is what makes Christmas so magical, and our Meet Father Christmas event is a fantastic way to kickstart the festive season! We are looking forward to bringing the whole community together at our Fairway Gardens development this year.”

The event is free to attend, and tickets are not required. To RSVP please email [email protected].

If you have any questions please call the sales office on 0333 3558 498.