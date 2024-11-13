Meet Father Christmas at Ryebank Gate with David Wilson Homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes is welcoming Father Christmas to town with a free Meet Santa Claus event at Ryebank Gate in Yapton on Saturday 30th November from 1pm to 5pm.

The local community is invited to come along and meet Father Christmas in the Holden show home for the chance to share their Christmas wishlist and take a family photo. Visitors on his nice list may also be treated to a special gift from David Wilson Homes.

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “Bringing the community together at Christmas is what the season is all about. We are looking forward to hosting our first Meet Father Christmas event at Ryebank Gate, providing a wonderful opportunity for families to create magical memories together.”

The event is free to attend, and tickets are not required. To RSVP, please email [email protected].

If you have any questions please call the sales office on 0333 3558 498.