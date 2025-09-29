Meet the 26-year-old Seaford Funeral Director proving compassion has no age limit

A role as a Funeral Director isn’t what most people would imagine for a 26-year-old, but for one Seaford local, it’s the perfect fit.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having worked in hospitality and retail since the age of 15, Megan Wright had never imagined a future in funeralcare. x8g3qyt

“My mum saw the job online and said that she thought I’d be good at it because I love helping people,” she recalls. Megan took the leap and didn’t look back. “It was the best career decision I could have made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan’s career in funeralcare began at the age of 20, as a Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Seaford. By age 23, Megan was promoted to the role of Funeral Director.

Megan Wright, Funeral Director at Co-op Funeralcare Seaford

Now 26, Megan has already broken stereotypes in the industry as Co-op Funeralcare Seaford’s youngest Funeral Director. Megan says: “Being young in funeralcare shows that compassion has no age limit.”

One service that stands out to Megan involved celebrating a local woman who had been part of the 1980s punk scene. The chapel was alive with punk music, guests wore bright clothes and leather jackets, and the flowers were bold and unconventional. Megan recalls: “It was a beautiful reminder that funerals don’t have to be sombre. They can celebrate someone’s personality to the fullest.”

Over the years, she has built strong ties with the Seaford community, becoming a trusted and familiar face. Megan’s dedication to her role knows no bounds, as she spends her days supporting local families, coordinating funerals, visiting chapels and even checking roadworks ahead of services. “No two days are the same,” Megan says. “I love that my role is hands-on, meaningful, and constantly evolving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan is passionate about opening discussions around grief. “Grief can be an uncomfortable topic, but talking about it reduces isolation and can help people think about their own funeral wishes,” She adds. “I’ve even planned my own funeral. I’d like to have I Was Here by Beyoncé playing, and I’ve chosen the location, and what I’d like everyone to wear.”

Her career has also shaped her personal life. She met her fiancé at Co-op Funeralcare three years ago, and they now have an eight-month-old son, Caleb. “If it wasn’t for working in funeralcare, I wouldn’t have my family as I do now,” she laughs. “I’m even planning to raise a toast to Co-op Funeralcare at my wedding!”

Looking ahead, Megan plans to continue her role until retirement, with ambitions to move into a management role. Her advice to young people entering the industry? “Be open-minded, grab every opportunity, and know that your age doesn’t define the difference you can make.”

To find out more about Seaford (Co-op) Funeralcare, visit: Seaford (Co-op) Funeralcare - Co-op (coop.co.uk).