Meet the Haywards Heath Mayor at The Orchards Shopping Centre on World Alzheimer’s Day

Tomorrow is #worldalzheimersday and the Mayor of Haywards Heath and Tim Wilkins from the Alzheimer's Society will be at the Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath from 9.45am (on Saturday 21st September) to help raise awareness of this disease which affects so many families across the UK.

You can visit them to find out more about what help or support/services are available locally if you or a member of your family is affected by Alzheimer's/Dementia, if you want to know what you can do to help the charity or if you just have questions about Dementia and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Town Mayor, Cllr Stephanie Ingelsfield, says: “Please visit us at The Orchards Shopping Centre and find out more about what the Alzheimer’s Society can do to help you or your loved ones live well with dementia. Some members of the Mid Sussex Dementia Forum will also be there to chat about their experiences about living well with dementia.

Together let’s raise awareness of living with dementia, share what the Alzheimer’s Society can do to support you, challenge any stigma around this, raise funds to fight this disease and help each other live well with this disease.

There are currently over 900,000 people estimated to be living with dementia in the UK, so it is essential that we help people live well with this and support the family members and friends who support those affected by this.

If you are in Haywards Heath tomorrow – Saturday 21st September on World Alzheimer’s Day, please stop by and see us, even if it’s just to say hello and hear more about the Mayor’s Charity, the Alzheimer’s Society. We look forward to meeting you!”

For more on the Alzheimer’s Society, visit https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/.

You can also Get personalised information, support and advice by calling The Dementia Support Line on 0333 150 3456