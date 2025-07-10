Meet the inspiring conductors behind Eastbourne’s iconic Dotto Train

From its charming chug along the coastline to its vibrant carriages full of laughter, the Dotto Train has long been a cherished landmark in Eastbourne – and it’s not just the seaside views that make the ride special. Behind every journey is a dedicated Stagecoach conductor, and this summer, we’re celebrating the fantastic people who keep the wheels turning.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet Lorelei, Tallulah, and Keira – three of our brilliant Dotto Train conductors who bring heart, history, and a whole lot of energy to the promenade. The team reflects a growing diversity in transport – a field traditionally seen as male-dominated – with more young people and women stepping into the role.

They’re students and graduates, history buffs and criminology minds, and all united by one thing: a love for their community and the open seaside air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorelei, who studied History at university, brings Eastbourne to life with her on-board commentary – guiding passengers from the harbour down to Holywell, the pier, and the Wish Tower, weaving historical insight into every turn of the track. “We even run bingo games for kids,” she says. “It’s about creating memories – and helping people see Eastbourne in a new way.”

Stagecoach South East, Conductors, Lorelei, Tallulah, and Keira

Her colleague Tallulah is a Criminology graduate from Leicester, while Keira is finishing her degree in Criminology with Policing from the University of Worcester. All three were drawn to Stagecoach for the same reasons: the chance to work outdoors, make money during university breaks, and become part of a supportive local business.

Now in their third and fourth summers with Stagecoach, the team speaks highly of the inclusive and flexible culture they’ve found. “It’s stable, well-paid, and flexible around our studies,” explains Keira. “We all have fixed rotas, and there’s real mutual respect. Even if you’ve never met the driver before, they always say hello. Everyone’s friendly – and it’s always a good day.”

And it’s not just good for the team – the Dotto Train is also beloved by the community. It offers scenic, accessible transport for people of all ages and abilities, including those with mobility issues. The train has operated in Eastbourne for over 20 years and continues to be a symbol of joy and connection. With partnerships like the one at Holywell and routes spanning the most picturesque parts of town, it’s both a tourist attraction and a lifeline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach isn’t just a transport provider – it’s a proud local employer offering opportunities to students, seasonal workers, and residents alike. Whether you’re fresh out of university or a long-time local looking for a fulfilling role, the company proves that you don’t need to follow a conventional path to find a meaningful career. There’s variety, purpose, and – as the team says – never a dull day.

So next time you’re at the beach and hear the friendly whistle of the Dotto Train, give a wave to Lorelei, Tallulah, or Keira. They’re not just conductors – they’re storytellers, community ambassadors, and a shining example of how Stagecoach is helping keep Eastbourne moving, smiling, and proud.