Meet up Mondays - non-members invited to visit Haywards Heath Age UK hub this summer

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is inviting non-members to visit its hub at Lamb House, Haywards Heath this summer, for ‘Meet up Mondays’. These open days are an opportunity to drop in between 9am to 3pm, meet new people, find out what’s on and try out Age UK WSBH’s great value café.

Anyone over 50 can take advantage of ‘Meet up Mondays’. The café will be offering a great value lunch offer of a main meal, dessert and hot drink for just £5.50. Chef Nicky makes nutritious, delicious meals from scratch which always go down incredibly well. Those wanting a quick bite can grab some tea and cake in the friendly café, before checking out the Lamb House timetable to see if anything suits. Age UK WSBH offers everything from tai chi and yoga, to gardening and knitting. Those fancying a bit of ‘me-time’ can find out more about the hairdressing, reflexology and reiki services.

Emily Emmess, Senior Centre Co-ordinator at Age UK WSBH said “Although we’ve been at the heart of the community for a while, some people still don’t know what we offer, or that we’re open to everyone aged 50 onwards. Meet up Mondays is intended to give people the opportunity to come along, see the centre and try out the café, so they can get an idea of what a membership could offer. We’ve got a wide range of activities on offer, so I’m confident they’d find something that might be right up their street – even if that’s just a lovely lunch cooked by someone else once or twice a week! If you live locally, please drop in and give us a try.”

Ron, a regular customer at Lamb House said “When a friend recommended Age UK WSBH to me, I thought I’d give it a try as it was on my doorstep. I could also get my lunch here sometimes. Obviously, I’ve been making my own lunch for years, but cooking for myself all the time was getting a bit of a drag. I’ve ended up coming three days a week. The food is lovely. I never know what I’m going to get, but it’s always great home cooking in a really nice atmosphere. The staff and volunteers are all so welcoming. I don’t quite know what I’d do without it now.”

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove is encouraging people to meet with friends at its hub in Haywards Heath

The Age UK WSBH team are also getting involved in the Mid Sussex Healthy Walks scheme happening on Monday 4th August. The Mid Sussex Rangers will be leading the walk from Lamb House over Beachhurst, starting at 11:00am. Everyone is welcome and it will be a relaxed, friendly walk and chat lasting around 45 minutes, with plenty of time for lunch afterwards.

To attend Meet Up Mondays in August and September, simply drop in to:

Lamb House, 2 Kleinwort Close, Butlers Green Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 4XG

between 9am and 2pm (café closes at 3pm). To book lunch in advance, call 01444 450248.

To find out more about the range of services Age UK WSBH offers in Haywards Heath and further afield, please visitwww.ageukwsbh.org.uk, call 0800 019 1310 or email [email protected]