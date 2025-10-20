Meeting to discuss Ringmer Heritage Buildings
At the meeting members will be invited to consider a further 22 candidate Ringmer heritage buildings for inclusion in the new list. They range from large and prominent buildings to vernacular cottages, and from buildings whose story goes as far back as the 17th century to a prominent country house built by the Ringmer Building Works less than a century ago. Also included are some traditional barns from the Napoleonic era, now conservatively converted to residential use. All Ringmer residents are welcome to attend the meeting and express their views. The outcome will be reported to the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, who will be consulting widely on the proposed new Neighbourhood Plan.