Meeting to discuss Ringmer Heritage Buildings

Moor House, Moor Lane

Ringmer has a fair number of listed buildings, but the formal list was created more than 70 years ago and has never been systematically reviewed. Sadly Historic England lacks the capacity to correct the errors and omissions, but the 2016 Ringmer Neighbourhood Plan provided a supplementary Local List of 20 additional heritage assets. The Neighbourhood Plan is now being renewed, and so the Ringmer History Group at its meeting at 7.30 p.m. on Friday 24 October in Ringmer Village Hall will be considering whether any further additions should be made to this Local List.

At the meeting members will be invited to consider a further 22 candidate Ringmer heritage buildings for inclusion in the new list. They range from large and prominent buildings to vernacular cottages, and from buildings whose story goes as far back as the 17th century to a prominent country house built by the Ringmer Building Works less than a century ago. Also included are some traditional barns from the Napoleonic era, now conservatively converted to residential use. All Ringmer residents are welcome to attend the meeting and express their views. The outcome will be reported to the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, who will be consulting widely on the proposed new Neighbourhood Plan.