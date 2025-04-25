Members of Horsham Probus Shelley Club enjoy a taste of the high life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nearly fifty members, partners and friends of of Horsham's Probus Shelley club have just enjoyed a taste of the high life with a visit to Highclere Castle in Newbury.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Famous worldwide on TV and film as the setting for Downton Abbey, Highclere is home to the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, The Probus Shelley group was able to look round its magnificent interior as well as the inpressive grounds laid out by Capability Brown. They also enjoyed the fascinating Egyptian exhibition that celebrates the role played by the fifth earl in discovering the tomb of Tutankhamun.

The visit was the latest excursion in Probus Shelley's busy programme. The club, which caters for retired professional and business men, celebrated its 30th birthday last year and is currently on the look-out for new members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A monthly meeting for coffee and chat is held throughout the year at the Roffey Sports and Social Club. There is always an invited speaker and each gathering is followed by an optional lunch at Rookwood Golf Club.

Some of the Probus Shelley members enjoying their day out at Highclere.

Between meetings members and their partners enjoy a wide range of activities. As well as visits to various locations its programme includes theatre and concert trips and local countryside walks. A friendly snooker tournament is held every month and there is also an annual New Year lunch and a summer barbecue.

Outings in the pipeline include a matinee showing of Handbagged at Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in May and a June evening concert by the celebrated Orchestra for the Environment at Guildford's Glive.

President Tim Whittle said “Although we're nominally a men-only club our programme gives wives and partners lots of excellent days out. We're a very friendly bunch so if there are any retirees out there looking to broaden their social horizons I can assure them of a very warm welcome.”

Further information can be obtained via website, wwwprobusshelley.club,

email [email protected] or phone 01403 270653.