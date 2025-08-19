Memorial Inspection completed at Battle Cemetery

Battle Town Council has completed this year’s memorial/headstone safety inspection at Battle Cemetery and St Mary’s churchyard .

This inspection is required to ensure that memorials are securely fixed. The inspection starts with a visual inspection, followed by a hand test. This involves pressure being applied to the memorial to check for movement. Where a memorial has moved significantly under this pressure it has been laid flat.

The inspection team have reported that a few memorials have had to be laid flat as they were insecure. It is the responsibility of the grant holder to ensure that the memorial is kept in a safe condition.

For memorials installed within the last 10 years, the council will endeavour to notify the burial grant holder that a repair is required. It is anticipated that the information held on file for memorials older than 10 years is not current.

Any repairs to memorials must be completed by a registered stonemason. Visitors to the cemetery are requested not to try and refit any memorial that has been laid down. Anyone arranging for a memorial repair is requested to notify the council office. A further inspection will be made following any reinstallation.

Anyone who has a concern regarding the inspection process or who needs to contact the council regarding a memorial that has been laid down is invited to contact the office on (01424) 772210 or email [email protected]