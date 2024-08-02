Men in Sheds visits Haviland House Day Services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rustington branch of Men in Sheds visited Guild Care’s Haviland House Day Services in Goring on 23rd July to create new projects with the members. Haviland House Day Services support people living with dementia with a range of activities throughout the week. Team leader, Sarah Johnson, approached Men in Sheds to see if they'd like to come along and guide members in a creative project.

Men in Sheds readily accepted the invitation and prepared an organised but informal hour-long session.

Sarah said, “The visit was a great success with very positive feedback from everyone taking part. It was lovely to welcome new people into the centre to meet our members who thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to make things while chatting and painting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men in Sheds provided each member with a wooden kit to make a boat. The boats were painted and masts attached while the three guests from Men in Sheds sat alongside, offering encouragement and chatting with them over tea and biscuits.

The Men in Sheds visit to Guild Care's Haviland House Day Services was a great su

Sarah added, “The members really enjoyed their session. It is really important for members of the day service to be exposed to opportunities to try new things, especially if they may have thought something was now out of reach. It was a wonderful opportunity to invite people into the day centre to highlight the importance of breaking down social stigma and getting people together in a positive environment. I’d like to thank Men in Sheds for joining us and hope they enjoyed the session as much as we did.”

The session was so well received that Men in Sheds will be visiting Haviland House Day Services each month. They will be bringing kits that grow in difficulty as the members gain in confidence.

For more information about Haviland House Day Services for people living with dementia, contact Sarah Johnson at [email protected] or visit Worthing's leading social care charity | Guild Care.