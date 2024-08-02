Men in Sheds visits Haviland House Day Services
and live on Freeview channel 276
Men in Sheds readily accepted the invitation and prepared an organised but informal hour-long session.
Sarah said, “The visit was a great success with very positive feedback from everyone taking part. It was lovely to welcome new people into the centre to meet our members who thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to make things while chatting and painting.”
Men in Sheds provided each member with a wooden kit to make a boat. The boats were painted and masts attached while the three guests from Men in Sheds sat alongside, offering encouragement and chatting with them over tea and biscuits.
Sarah added, “The members really enjoyed their session. It is really important for members of the day service to be exposed to opportunities to try new things, especially if they may have thought something was now out of reach. It was a wonderful opportunity to invite people into the day centre to highlight the importance of breaking down social stigma and getting people together in a positive environment. I’d like to thank Men in Sheds for joining us and hope they enjoyed the session as much as we did.”
The session was so well received that Men in Sheds will be visiting Haviland House Day Services each month. They will be bringing kits that grow in difficulty as the members gain in confidence.
For more information about Haviland House Day Services for people living with dementia, contact Sarah Johnson at [email protected] or visit Worthing's leading social care charity | Guild Care.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.