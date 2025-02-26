Menopause awareness talk to take place at East Hoathly care home

In order to support Residents, family, friends and the local community, Barchester’s Lydfords Care Home in East Hoathly is hosting a series of talks on Menopause. The first Talk is taking place on Thursday 27th March at 7pm and members of the community are invited to attend.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Dancey is a specialist in women’s health, Menopause and the female pelvis and will deliver the talk. The first talk is about the general overview of the menopause and includes matters on when and how this takes place within a woman’s life. Bringing clarity into a time of life that can be challenging and disorientating. Exploring the hormonal shifts that create these changes and how they can show up. Looking at practises that are supportive for this phase of life such as movement, nutrition, meditation, breath work and lifestyle changes.

There will be plenty of time for Q&A during and at the end of the session. Please come along to Lydfords Care Home. 23 High Streat, East Hoathly, BN8 6DR on Thursday 27th March at 7pm if you would like to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Services Advisor, Sam Harding, says: “We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community to better understand the Menopause. We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness and to help give people some information and coping strategies. Please RSVP to [email protected] if you would like to attend.”