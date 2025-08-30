Methodists celebrate 125 years in Haywards Heath

Haywards Heath Methodist Church, 125 years old.

A party and a special service, including everyone who worships or uses the 125 year old building, will mark the church's big birthday. Every week both young and old pass through this welcoming place, to dance, sing, study, take exams or even to vote! Past Minister Rev Chris Morley, a popular local radio broadcaster is guest preacher at the special weekend, 27-28th September.

If you or your family have a past or current connection, and want to join in the fun, check out the Haywards Heath Methodist website for details.