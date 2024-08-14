Mewes Vets hosts successful family event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last weekend, Mews Vets welcomed dozens of families, giving even the youngest visitors a chance to try out basic vet and nursing skills through fun, hands-on workshops.

Dr Marc Abraham OBE and Dr Julia Mewes led activities such as cardiac massage and suturing, while children earned prizes for their participation. Other team members held various mini workshops including bandaging and testing the steadiness of visitors’ hands.

Both doctors were thrilled by the enthusiasm and curiosity of the children, which made for a wonderful day focused on the future of animal care.

Children proudly display their certificates after completing various vet and nursing skills.

Children collected stickers on completion of each activity and won prizes and certificates.

Dr Julia Mewes said: “We were overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and number of visitors to our special event.

"Many young people love animals and have an early affinity for caring for them. It was an absolute pleasure to share some of this love and show so many youngsters what we vets and veterinary nurses do for our four-legged friends.

"I have taught pet first aid for a decade now, but never to children so young. I enjoyed watching them concentrating and then trying out cardiac massage on a small toy dog. It was a first for me.

Dr. Marc Abraham explains x-rays to an eager group of children, sparking excitement for animal care.

"It is a very promising sign for the future of our profession to see so many young people showing such excitement at the idea of being able to help animals in this way.”

Dr Marc Abraham frequently visits local schools to talk about animal welfare and kindness to all creatures. He said: “I had some wonderful discussions with the young people. They wanted to know all about whether we should operate when their dog swallows something it shouldn’t, or make them vomit, or wait for it to pass. We had some very lively discussions.”

'Marc the Vet’ as he’s usually known, is a multi-award-winning veterinary surgeon, author, broadcaster, and animal welfare campaigner.

Marc is the founder of the puppy farm awareness campaign ‘Pup Aid’ and led the successful ‘Lucy’s Law’ campaign in Westminster to ban commercial 3rd party puppy and kitten sellers, e.g. pet shops, making all UK dog and cat breeders accountable.

Dr. Julia Mewes engages young animal lovers in lively discussions, encouraging their curiosity.

Marc was recently awarded the OBE for services to animal welfare by His Royal Highness King Charles III.

Dr Julia Mewes has run an independent multi-award winning vet clinic in Haywards Heath for nearly thirty years and has recently opened two new clinics in Rottingdean and Peacehaven to give local pet owners the choice of an independent vet clinic on the coast.

Her next first aid courses for pets will be available to book at themewesvets.co.uk/events