Mid Sussex Applauds Awards are back for 2025
Organised by Mid Sussex District Council, there are eight categories that look to recognise those people who go the extra mile for our community.
The remarkable achievements of last year’s winners included a lifetime’s dedication to improving the lives of those with dementia, setting up a new coffee lounge as a hub for community support, running a youth club that had served the community for over 22 years and a community driven initiative addressing the climate emergency.
Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “We want to hear about all the unsung individuals and groups who play such an incredible role in our community. There are so many across the district who deserve a big thank you for everything they do. Now’s the chance to give them that recognition!”
The award categories for 2025 are - Volunteer of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Young Hero of the Year, Business in the Community, Community for All Award, Environment and Climate Champion, Community Hero of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nominations can be made until March 7, with the winners to be announced at a special awards ceremony in May.
To make a nomination, and to find out more about the awards, visit www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk