Mid Sussex based removals firm supports community transport

John Broomfield Removals are well known throughout Sussex for their efficient and dedicated work of house removals, storage and logistics

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their base in Westmeston, Mid Sussex has supported the community for over fifty years, The family business initiated by John being an integral part of this community with his football, cricket and local business involvement.

This growing business continues with family members Liz, Joe and Will who have marked their involvement with local charities by supporting a Bluebird Community Transport vehicle dedicated in John’s name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John’s wife Liz says “the family are delighted to have a minibus named after him with its dedicated lift for transporting those that are in wheelchairs, scooters and frames, John would have been so proud to be associated with transport for people with disabilities, something he and the family struggled with when diagnosed with MND”

Liz & Joe Broomfield with Matt & Mark From CT Sussex and Stuart from Mid Sussex signs

Joe says that he will be reviewing on an annual basis their involvement with Bluebird. CT Sussex CEO Matt Roberts saying “having received a community award in 2024 it is fitting that a local person should be recognised and John’s name sitting proudly on one of our vehicles”

Further details [email protected] 07837 916087