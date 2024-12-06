Mid Sussex care provider raises vital funds for hospice facing rising energy costs

A Mid Sussex homecare provider has raised more than £4,000 for a local hospice supporting people facing life-limiting illnesses.

St Peter and St James Hospice, which relies on charitable donations for the majority of its income, was presented with a cheque for £4,614 from Right at Home Mid Sussex on Thursday (December 5).

The donation includes match funding via the Big Give and will be used to support the hospice with its rising energy bills, which are adding to its mounting cost pressures.

Lou Berreen, Registered Manager at Right at Home Mid Sussex, said: “The money we have raised is essential to assist the hospice with their ever-increasing energy bills and will help ‘keep the lights on’ and patients warm this winter.”

Left to right: Right at Home Care and Training Manager Natalie Crabtree, St Peter and St James Hospice Relationship Fundraiser Wendy Agate, Right at Home Registered Manager Lou Berreen and Right at Home Senior Carer Jade Loach.

Rising costs are having a huge impact on hospice finances across the country, meaning fewer patients are being supported at the end of their life. And unlike businesses who can pass costs onto customers, hospices have to fundraise more from local communities to cover them.

On receiving the cheque, Wendy Agate, Relationship Fundraiser at St Peter and St James Hospice, said: “This year, all funds raised via our Big Give Christmas Challenge will go towards keeping the hospice warm this winter.

“St Peter & St James Hospice relies on energy for heating, to operate essential equipment and to ensure our patients and visitors are comfortable. With energy costs rising, the funds raised will help us to manage the extra cost and continue to deliver care and support to patients and their families. Thank you for making a big difference to St Peter & St James Hospice.”

Right at Home Mid Sussex, which provides care and support to adults in their own homes, raised the funds through several community events held over the past few year, including a bingo afternoon, coffee mornings, raffles and its monthly ‘100 Club’ prize draw.