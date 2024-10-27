Mid Sussex MP Alison Bennett Calls for Budget Boost for Dental Services in Mid Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With tooth decay being the leading cause of hospital admissions for children aged 6-10, Alison Bennett, Liberal Democrat MP for Mid Sussex, is calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to prioritise an immediate cash injection for dental services in the forthcoming Budget.

Using data from the House of Commons Library, it is estimated that in the year to March 2024, 44% of children in West Sussex did not see an NHS dentist. This is despite the NHS recommending that under-18s see a dentist at least once a year because their teeth can decay faster that adult teeth.

More locally in Mid Sussex, there are 13 dental surgeries in the constituency, but only one is currently accepting children for NHS treatment.

The current dentistry contract disincentivises practices from taking on NHS work and this is leading to a fall in the number of NHS dentists in the county. According to data from the House of Commons Library, across West Sussex, 43 dentists left the NHS last year, a figure that has grown by 19% since 2018/19.

This shortfall of NHS dentists is leaving families with limited options for essential dental care and is significantly raising the risk of preventable oral health issues.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Budget, Alison Bennett MP said: “During the general election, I met people on the doorstep who, unable to afford private dental treatment, have resorted to removing their own teeth. This is nothing short of Dickensian. No one in 2024 should have to resort to such desperate measures simply to relieve pain.

“By investing in local dental services, we can alleviate strain on hospitals and ultimately save money by reducing entirely avoidable hospital admissions. Too many children in Mid Sussex are suffering the preventable pain of tooth decay. This is a public health crisis, and it’s time to act.

“Oral health is crucial to overall public health. Taking steps now to improve access to dental care will enhance the quality of life for countless children and build a healthier future. I am urging the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to support NHS dentistry without delay.”

The Liberal Democrats are proposing a Dental Rescue Package that brings dentists back to the NHS from the private sector by fixing the broken NHS dental contract and using flexible commissioning to meet patient needs.

An injection of funds would allow local dental services to expand NHS capacity, preventing severe dental issues from escalating into emergency hospital visits. This will promote preventative care, setting children up for a lifetime of good oral health.