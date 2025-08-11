Mid Sussex older people celebrate end of World War II

Doreen Simson who was an evacuee, came and told everyone about her experience, while Cuckfield Museum provided memorabilia from World War II, and gave a talk all about the museum, which is a great little gem upstairs in the Queens Hall, full of interesting local history.

The Lindfield Royal British Legion were there with an information stand and Val Upton read a passage from their newsletter about VE day. There was a slideshow with photos showing the tragedies and way of life during the war.

To mark the end of the war, there was a two-minute reflection with a slideshow of the names of all those who died in towns and villages in Mid Sussex. Winston Churchill’s announcement of the end of the war was played, and then there was a big celebration with live music from local band the Ukaholics, and a VE Day-themed buffet tea and a slideshow of photos from VE day 1945.

Good Oaks Home Care provided five ladies to help serve and clear away and also provided health screening checks. P&S Gallagher provided World War 2 paintings for display and also helped with serving and clearing away.

"It was an afternoon to remember," said one attendee.

"A time of great reflection on the sorrow and hardships of the war and thinking of all those who died, followed by a great celebration. It was a very special time."

The event was generously funded by Mid Sussex District Council. MSOPC would like to thank everyone mentioned, as well as the Lindfield History Project Group, Ardingly History Group, Balcombe History Society and Slaugham Archives, for helping to find WWII roll of honour lists, Garry Wall from West Sussex County Council and Will Blunden from Lindfield Parish Council for coming along.

They would also like to thank Haywards Heath Town Council for donating banners and balloons from their VE day event in May, and the King Edward Hall for all their help to decorate the hall and putting out all the tables and chairs, and all the helpers who contributed to the event and provided the food and drink.

1 . Contributed WWII Evacuee Doreen Simson recounted her experiences Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Local band the Ukaholics played wartime songs. The band is a lifeline for some members Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Chairman Val Upton gave a speech. A slideshow of wartime images and posters projected onto the screen behind the stage Photo: Submitted