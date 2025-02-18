Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled sponsored walk raises vital funds

Published 18th Feb 2025, 20:29 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
On 18th February, riders and volunteers from Mid Sussex RDA took part in a sponsored walk around Hove Park to raise much needed funds for the charity.

For some of our riders with physical challenges, completing a circuit of walking of the park was no small feat, but with determination and spirit they succeeded, helping to support our work

Mid Sussex Riding for the Disabled, (Charity no 1171410) is a volunteer run charity providing therapeutic horse riding experiences for individuals with physical, sensory and learning disabilities, as well as mental health conditions.

Our sessions, open to both children and adults help improve physical strength,

co-ordination and confidence in our riders – because ‘It’s what you can do that counts’

We rely entirely on volunteers and donations. Based at Chestnuts Riding School, Pyecombe we welcome new volunteers - no horses experience needed!

Get involved at MidSussex-rda.org

Zia up and out of her scooter walking the park

1. Contributed

Zia up and out of her scooter walking the park Photo: Submitted

Zia being supported by our volunteers

2. Contributed

Zia being supported by our volunteers Photo: Submitted

Chris completing the walk

3. Contributed

Chris completing the walk Photo: Submitted

Riders and Volunteers

4. Contributed

Riders and Volunteers Photo: Submitted

