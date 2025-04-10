Midhurst and Petworth Inner Wheel Club present cheque for a deserving cause
For the Inner Wheel Club of Midhurst and Petworth it was a great pleasure to present a cheque for £1,215.00 to Emma Harrison, the Fund Raising Manager for Midhurst Palliative Care. The money was raised at the quiz in February.
The photo shows Emma with Wendy Rose, President of Midhurst and Petworth Inner Wheel Club, Secretary, Alison Goodenough and Nell Rangesh, Treasurer.