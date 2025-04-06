Midhurst blooms as volunteers' work on spring bulbs pays off

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midhurst Green Volunteers' efforts to increase the amount of spring bulbs around Midhurst and Easebourne are clearly visible having planted another 4,500 bulbs last November

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the wet weather followed by our warm Spring, the blooms are really stunning this year. The historic site at St Anne's Hill, where Midhurst Green Volunteers have been so active, is looking especially colourful.

Plans to purchase more bulbs are already well advanced for this year’s planting season. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, individuals and topped up with grants, the Green Volunteers hope to raise a total of £800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Trustee Alain Mardle " So many people have commented what a lovely addition they make to our fabulous town. Our aim is to plant another 5,500 bulbs this year so Midhurst residents and visitors can look forward to an even greater display in 2026.