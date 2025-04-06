Midhurst blooms as volunteers' work on spring bulbs pays off
With the wet weather followed by our warm Spring, the blooms are really stunning this year. The historic site at St Anne's Hill, where Midhurst Green Volunteers have been so active, is looking especially colourful.
Plans to purchase more bulbs are already well advanced for this year’s planting season. Thanks to the generosity of local businesses, individuals and topped up with grants, the Green Volunteers hope to raise a total of £800.
According to Trustee Alain Mardle " So many people have commented what a lovely addition they make to our fabulous town. Our aim is to plant another 5,500 bulbs this year so Midhurst residents and visitors can look forward to an even greater display in 2026.