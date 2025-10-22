Midhurst care home invites community to half term Halloween hunt

Pendean House Bupa Care Home has organised a ‘Halloween Hunt’ for families in Midhurst to enjoy during the half term break.

As an initiative to bring communities together, 14 Bupa care homes across the south have hidden pictures of Halloween themed objects in local shop windows for families to find. Pendean House is encouraging families to take their children on the special Halloween hunt around town.

To participate, simply collect a form from Pendean House and start hunting. Participants are encouraged to track each item they find and its location in the form. Once complete, the form can be returned to the care home in exchange for a Halloween sweet treat, which residents and staff will hand out.

Home manager at Pendean House, Ioana Pastravanu, commented: “Our residents always enjoy meeting new people in their local community and engaging in different activities, which is why it’s really important for us to organise these events. We wanted to do something for all the local families during half term, to help children stay active and busy, all whilst having fun!”

Posters are on display in local shop windows.

Resident, Keith Sandall added: “I’m excited to see how many children can find all the hidden objects. I hope it brings them some joy to complete the hunt and get their reward.”

Forms are available for collection now and the last day to hand in completed forms and collect the sweet treats is the 31st October. For further information contact Pendean House on 01730 812 896.

Pendean House Bupa Care Home is situated in Midhurst and welcomes residents in need of nursing or residential care. For further information, please visit https://www.bupa.co.uk/care-services