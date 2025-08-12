Midhurst carer set to compete in Homecare’s Got Talent finale

Local carer Todorka Dimitrova from Midhurst has secured her place in the finals of Homecare’s Got Talent, representing local homecare provider Promedica24 West Sussex. Todorka, 64, wowed the judges at the semi-finals with her heartfelt rendition of “O Sole Mio” and is now set to perform at the finals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homecare’s Got Talent, supported by Promedica24, is a nationwide competition celebrating the extraordinary talents of homecare workers across the UK. At the finals, taking place in Birmingham on August 14, participants will compete for a £1000 prize, as well as an all-inclusive holiday for two, and the chance to perform at a music festival.

To enter the competition, participants submit video entries, which are reviewed by a celebrity judging panel. Selected performers are then invited to take part in regional finals, with just five chosen from each region to advance to the national final – Todorka being one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Midhurst, Todorka has worked as a carer for Promedica24 for three years, bringing care and compassion to her clients. She often practises during breaks and has even found herself performing for her client’s neighbours who regularly ask her to sing more. For Todorka, these moments are more than just practice – they’re a reminder, she says, that “without my voice, I’m not myself.”

Todorka Dimitrova

Whilst Todorka has over 20 years of experience singing in choirs, it has been 13 years since her last public solo performance. She originally auditioned for Homecare’s Got Talent with Schubert’s Ave Maria but opted to change her song to “O Sole Mio” for the semi-final, which she also performed in New York in 2012.

Promedica24 has been operating in the UK for over ten years, time in which it has supported over 1,700 families to live as independently as possible in the comfort of their own homes. In one year alone, Promedica24’s carers have provided over 54,000 days of care to people across the country.

Chris White-Smith, Regional Partner at Promedica24, said: “At Promedica24, we know that our people are our greatest asset. Todorka is an inspiring example of the talent, dedication, and passion our carers bring, both to their work and to life outside of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is a valued member of our team who brings warmth and joy to everyone around her, and we’re incredibly proud to see her representing Promedica24 at the Homecare’s Got Talent final.”

Todorka Dimitrova, Carer at Promedica24 and Homecare’s Got Talent finalist, said: “It is such an honour to be chosen as a Homecare’s Got Talent finalist, especially among so many talented caregivers from across the country.

"At 64, this experience has reminded me that it’s never too late to take a leap of faith and embrace new challenges. I’ve really enjoyed being able to share my love of music with the people I care for and am looking forward to performing at the final!”