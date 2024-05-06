Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Wednesday John Backshall visited the Midhurst Nursery Class in Lambert's Lane, and presented them with the cheque. It was especially significant that the day marked the 40th anniversary of the opening of the nursery by Christine Reseigh.

The generous donation from the Midhurst Freemasons will undoubtedly make a meaningful impact on the pre-school, enabling them to acquire much-needed new equipment.

Christine's ongoing commitment to running the nursery is truly admirable, and it's wonderful to see her efforts being recognized and supported by the community. This is a shining example of how local organizations and individuals can come together to make a positive difference in their community.

John Backshall presenting the cheque to Christine Reseigh

It's truly heartening to see the ongoing support provided by the Midhurst Freemasons to various charities in the local community. In the past few months they have supported other local causes.

From Midhurst Palliative Care to CancerWise, StonePillow, and Chestnut Tree House, their contributions are making a tangible difference in the lives of many individuals and families facing challenging circumstances.