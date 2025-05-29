Midhurst gas works another blow to traffic flow in town, says MP Andrew Griffith

Midhurst MP, Andrew Griffith, has lamented the timing of SGN’s gas works on North Street in Midhurst following their circular to businesses and residents this week confirming their plans to undertake works over a period of 5 weeks in June and July. He does however acknowledge the necessity of these works.

SGN have written to residents to warn that they will be undertaking essential work to replace old metal gas pipes with modern plastic ones. While they do not anticipate to interrupt the gas supply, SGN made no mention of the impact these works will have on the town which has already been suffering a loss in trade and footfall following the fire at the Angel Inn 2 years ago.

The MP immediately contacted West Sussex County Council to ask what the associated traffic plan would be because contractors must agree roadworks and closures with the council through the West Sussex lane rental scheme.

West Sussex County Council have issued a permit for works between 9th June and 18th July, 6 days a week between 0800 and 1700, and until midday on Saturdays. It allows for 2-way traffic lights on North Street which will be manually operated during peak periods. There is no road closure involved, and no diversionary route will be signed. It should be noted that this is the maximum ‘lane rental’ agreed for the permit, and the works may be completed before the end of the permit date.

SGN wrote to the MP to advise:

“These urgent works are critical to reinforce the gas network and ensure we can continue to maintain a safe and efficient gas supply to the community.

“Following the devastating fire outside the Angel Hotel, for public safety the gas network in this location was separated and temporarily redirected by adjusting local pressures. Due to expanding demand for gas in the area, we are now in a position where we need to carryout work to reconnect the network in order to maintain gas supplies. This work is critical for local supplies.

“Due to the location of the work in the road, for everyone’s safety, we’ll need to have two-way temporary traffic lights in place around our work area, we’ll also need to temporarily suspend parking bays directly opposite the hotel.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused by these works and temporary traffic lights, please can we reassure you the team will be doing all they can to complete these works as safely and as quickly as possible.”

Andrew Griffith MP commented:

“This is yet another pain point for the people of Midhurst. The gas works are terribly timed right in the middle of summer visiting season but I expect the roadworks to mitigate the worst impacts and help traffic to continue to flow into and through the town. And I would urge anyone planning to take a trip out, to support the traders of Midhurst because they are still very much ‘open for business’.”