Midhurst MP quizzed by constituents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Griffith, the Member of Parliament for Arundel & South Downs, hosted the latest event in his series of ‘In Conversation’ events in Midhurst on Friday, September 13.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grange Leisure Centre was at capacity as 170 residents from Midhurst had the chance to put their MP in the hot seat across a range of topics, with questions taken from the floor by independent local journalist Gary Shipton who chaired the session.

The MP answered an assortment of questions from his views on defence spending and the war in Ukraine, to echoing the frustration of those in the room following the Government’s decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Griffith outlined how he will support the town of Midhurst in the impasse on the high street following the fire at The Angel Hotel, informing the room that he had met the hotel’s owner and high street business owners to offer his support in resolving the situation.

Andrew Griffith's In Conversation event in Midhurst.

Commenting on the event, Mr Griffith said: “Face-to-face engagement with my constituents is the best way for me to hear their concerns and raise them in Westminster.

"I enjoyed setting out my views on everything from how we must continue to spend more on defence to how I will continue to work closely with Sussex Police to take on anti-social motorists.

"I thank Gary Shipton who superbly chaired the event ensuring everyone’s voice was heard fairly. I will be advertising more ‘In Conversation’ events on my website and social media in the weeks to come.”