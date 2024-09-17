Midhurst MP quizzed by constituents
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Grange Leisure Centre was at capacity as 170 residents from Midhurst had the chance to put their MP in the hot seat across a range of topics, with questions taken from the floor by independent local journalist Gary Shipton who chaired the session.
The MP answered an assortment of questions from his views on defence spending and the war in Ukraine, to echoing the frustration of those in the room following the Government’s decision to cut the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.
Mr Griffith outlined how he will support the town of Midhurst in the impasse on the high street following the fire at The Angel Hotel, informing the room that he had met the hotel’s owner and high street business owners to offer his support in resolving the situation.
Commenting on the event, Mr Griffith said: “Face-to-face engagement with my constituents is the best way for me to hear their concerns and raise them in Westminster.
"I enjoyed setting out my views on everything from how we must continue to spend more on defence to how I will continue to work closely with Sussex Police to take on anti-social motorists.
"I thank Gary Shipton who superbly chaired the event ensuring everyone’s voice was heard fairly. I will be advertising more ‘In Conversation’ events on my website and social media in the weeks to come.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.