Midhurst sculptor's gardens open in aid of Murray Downland Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading British sculptor Philip Jackson and his wife Jean are again opening their stunning gardens at their Cocking home near Midhurst to raise funds for the conservation of rare downland habitat. The gardens at Casters Brook will be open in support of the Murray Downland Trust on Saturday 10 May from 11.00am to 3.30pm. It will be the thirteenth time the Jacksons have opened their gardens for the charity, raising thousands of pounds towards its work.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The garden event includes a plant sale, the opportunity to hear from Philip as he conducts a special tour of his sculptures, a produce stall, a demonstration of willow basket making, a beer and wine tent from The Blue Bell, a ukulele band, and the opportunity to chat to other keen gardeners. Refreshments are served all day, including locally-made cakes and a traditional hot dog BBQ. Entrance is £6 per adult, children are free.

The trust manages six nature reserves on the South Downs, including at Heyshott and Harting. Their aim is to enhance the downland landscape, encouraging flowers, butterflies and birds to multiply in these important and rare habitats.