Midhurst sculptor's gardens open in aid of Murray Downland Trust
The garden event includes a plant sale, the opportunity to hear from Philip as he conducts a special tour of his sculptures, a produce stall, a demonstration of willow basket making, a beer and wine tent from The Blue Bell, a ukulele band, and the opportunity to chat to other keen gardeners. Refreshments are served all day, including locally-made cakes and a traditional hot dog BBQ. Entrance is £6 per adult, children are free.
The trust manages six nature reserves on the South Downs, including at Heyshott and Harting. Their aim is to enhance the downland landscape, encouraging flowers, butterflies and birds to multiply in these important and rare habitats.
Further information: www.murraydownlandtrust.org.uk; www.philipjacksonsculptures.co.uk