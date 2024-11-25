Midhurst Town Council's Christmas Street Party

Midhurst Town Council's Annual Christmas Street Party and Christmas Tree Light Switch On returns on Friday 6th December between 5pm to 8pm.

Join us for free funfair rides, free face painting and a free gift from Father Christmas in the grotto created by The Upholsterer in North Street.

Entertainment throughout with Christmas carols from our local primary schools, magic from Nick Clark, sing along to music from Chris Cummins and Fab Fug Band and marvel at the illuminated hula hooper performances.

Start your Christmas shopping locally at our artisan fair and in our amazing businesses who will be open for late-night shopping (with mulled wine and a mince pie or two). An abundance of take-away food and treats will be available so coming hungry is a must.

Join us for a fun filled evening. Yule love it!