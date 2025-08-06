Military charity seeking donors to gift a wreath this Remembrance for East Sussex blind veterans

Blind Veterans UK, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-Service men and women, is inviting businesses, local groups and individuals to ‘Gift a Wreath’ to be laid by blind veterans at local Remembrance events around the country this November.

Remembrance is a special time of year for veterans, their families and those in active service. Every November, blind veterans, staff, and volunteers come together to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Remembrance Sunday, Blind Veterans UK supports its beneficiaries in making the journey to London to march past the Cenotaph but many veterans choose to mark the important occasion at events closer to home. Blind Veterans UK provides wreaths to these veterans so they too can play an active part in Remembrance.

Blind veteran Tony Harbour, 90, from Brighton lays a wreath each year during a Remembrance service held at Brighton Train Station and will be honoured to do so again this year.

Tony joined the RAF Police in 1952 and was medically discharged as a corporal after nine years of service at various UK air stations and was also posted to Gibraltar.

It was in 2009 that Tony was registered blind. He lost his sight due to glaucoma. Fortunately, Tony was already aware of the charity Blind Veterans UK as he had been volunteering with them since the 1990s and used to escort veterans to the Cenotaph in London for Remembrance.

In 2012 Tony began to receive support from the charity. He says: “Blind Veterans UK showed me there is life after sight loss which I now tell everyone as it’s so true. You can lose your sight, but you’ve still got life and that is the most important thing.”

A suggested donation of £200 will enable a blind veteran like Tony to take an active part in Remembrance in their local community. It will also ensure blind veterans are able to continue receiving vital support to help them lead independent and fulfilling lives.

Tony says: “It’s hard to put into words what laying a wreath means to me, it’s about remembering so many people including my father who fought in the First World War and remembering fellow blind veterans who are no longer with us but were like brothers to me.

“I also reflect on being evacuated from my home at six years old during the Second World War and those who gave their lives in that conflict. It’s about showing respect and gratitude. If it wasn’t for those young men, what would our lives look like today?

“Having the opportunity to lay a wreath and to be part of Remembrance Day events is a wonderful thing.”

Victoria Beech, from the Blind Veterans UK Community Partnerships Team, says: “Our Gift a Wreath campaign is a lovely opportunity for local businesses, community groups and individuals to show their support for service personnel past and present who have sacrificed, and continue to sacrifice, so much for our country.

“Those who gift a wreath will have their name added to the wreath and the option to add a message of Remembrance to the ‘Gift a Wreath’ page on the Blind Veterans UK website.”

To find out more, or to sign up to the ‘Gift a Wreath’ campaign visit: blindveterans.org.uk/wreath

Blind Veterans UK supports thousands of blind veterans across the country, but knows there are many thousands more who still need its support to rebuild their lives after sight loss.

If you, or someone you know, served in the Armed Forces, including National Service, and are now struggling with sight loss, then please get in touch. Call 0800 389 7979 or visit blindveterans.org.uk/gethelp