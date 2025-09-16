Mims Davies MP announces Copthorne 'Meet Mims' Q&A event

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages announces Copthorne 'Meet Mims' Q&A event for residents.

Mims is thrilled to be hosting even more of her in-person 'Meet Mims' events, this time in Copthorne for residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield & our villages.

Mims recently held her 2nd 'Meet Mims' event in Uckfield, and has even more booked in for Pease Pottage on Thursday 25th September, and East Grinstead on Wednesday 1st October.

Mims previously hosted her MeetMims event in Wivelsfield, Nutley, Newick, Turners Hill, Uckfield, Danehill and more and aims to reach all the villages and towns to engage with residents.

Mims Davies MP in Uckfield for her September 'Meet Mims' event

The Copthorne Meet Mims will be held on:

Thursday 13th November, 2025

19:00 - 20:00

Copthorne, Venue TBA to attendees

Register for free tickets here:

Tickets are limited and on a first come first serve basis.

Due to security and safety considerations, the venue will be provided on the morning of the event to attendees, only registered attendees will be admitted and Photo ID will be required for entry. If the latter presents problems, please contact my office in advance and alternative arrangements can be made.

Mims Davies MP said:

I'm thrilled to be hosting even more of my 'Meet Mims' events, this time in Copthorne. My series of 'MeetMims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative, ask my questions, and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot. I know from regular correspondence from Copthorne residents that there are a number of issues they want to speak to me regarding which is why I have organised this Q&A event. The Copthorne Hotel and immigration being the main issues - on these topics I have released statements which can be found below: Mims Davies MP Statement on the Copthorne Hotel | Mims Davies Mims Davies MP Statement on Illegal Immigration | Mims Davies