Mims Davies MP announces launch of Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grants Scheme.

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, has announced the launch of Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grants Scheme.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Network brilliantly reaches over 6,000 schools in the UK. Since 1998, Kellogg’s has provided over £5.75 million of support to schools up and down the country.

It offers schools the opportunity to apply for a grant of £1000 to help fund a breakfast club and the programme is focused on funding those most in need, providing support to schools with over 35% Pupil Premium or in the 10% most deprived postcodes.

School breakfast clubs can use this funding as they see fit, and in the way which has the greatest impact for the children at their club. Over the years Kellogg’s has provided:

Training

Food

Crockery

Cutlery

Games to schools to enhance their breakfast clubs.

Through Kellogg’s’ grants, schools can provide children with breakfast and a warm place to start each day. This allows schools to ensure that children don’t go hungry and that teachers don’t miss out on essential lesson time.

With ever increasing concerns about school funding challenges and the ongoing cost of living crisis, Kellogg’s’ continued support also provides relief to both parents and schools who are increasingly concerned about these issues.

Mims Davies MP said: "Applications for this year’s @KelloggsUKI Breakfast Club Grants are officially open.

"I’ve seen first-hand the positive contribution that Breakfast Clubs make to communities like ours and I'd like to encourage all schools in East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to apply for this fantastic opportunity for a grant of £1000 to help fund their breakfast club to ensure local breakfast clubs remain open."

The breakfast club must be based in and run by a school in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland and be aimed at pupils between reception class to year 13.

#kelloggsbreakfastclub"