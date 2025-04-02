Mims Davies MP announces next in person Q&A in Turners Hill for residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages announces next in person Q&A in Turners Hill for residents to join, meet her, and ask questions on the local area

Mims Davies MP is thrilled to announce her next in-person Q&A will be taking place in Turners Hill for residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages as part of her 'Meet Mims' series.

Too many people feel remote from the important work their MP's do both in Parliament and locally.

Mims recognises headline party politics may be a turn off for many, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces.

Thursday 22nd May, 2025

19:00 - 20:00

Turners Hill, Venue TBA

Mims Davies MP said:

I'm thrilled to have booked another of my in-person Q&A 'Meet Mims' events - this time in Turners Hill. The aim of my series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot! There will also be a chance for the audience to ask me questions on local matters that concern them when booking tickets. These events are free, casual, no age limit, and you don't have to submit a question if you don't want to - it would just be great to meet as many of you as possible!

Due to security considerations, the venue will be provided shortly prior to the event, only registered attendees will be admitted and Photo ID will be required for entry. If the latter presents problems, please contact my office in advance and alternative arrangements can be made.