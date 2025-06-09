Mims Davies MP attends Mid Sussex Science Week 2025

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, attends Mid Sussex Science Week 2025

The Mid Sussex Science Week is an annual event organised by volunteers of local businesses, schools, local authority and local Universities and Trusts. STEM ambassadors (normally from local businesses) visit the Primary Schools during the week to share knowledge of their jobs and help inspire them with a project.

There has been spectacular attendance for this important week including over 3000 children attending over the years. Mims can be seen pictured with Phil Todd, director BSE3D, and Richard Cox, Burgess Hill Business Park Association who organise the event.

One of BSE3D's employees was at the first MS Science Week event - Jake and this week has encouraged even more individuals to go into STEM careers as it breeds confidence.

STEM ambassadors (mentors) from local companies work with school children to create projects that are presented and judged. The trophies are the for three top places. Other exhibitors set up stands that the children can actively engage with showing multiple areas of STEM subjects. Wakehurst was botanical science.

Mims Davies MP said:

What a fantastic week with inspiring students. I was really pleased to join the Mid Sussex Science Week 2025 and see the incredible work these students are working on and the way their brilliant minds work. It's important to get more of our students and younger generations interested in STEM careers as there are so many that people aren't aware of which include some really exciting work. The future is definitely bright!