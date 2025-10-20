Mims Davies MP backs national campaign celebrating youth work

Mims Davies MP with our future generations

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages is proud to back National Campaign Celebrating Youth Work

Mims Davies, Member of Parliament for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, is proudly supporting Youth Work Week 2025, taking place from Monday 3rd to Sunday 9th November.

This year’s theme, “Building Brighter Futures: Safe places, trusted support and opportunities to thrive,” highlights the transformative role youth work plays in empowering young people across the UK.

Youth Work Week is led by the National Youth Agency (NYA), the professional, statutory and regulatory body for youth work in England. It is a national celebration of the life-changing impact youth workers have in helping young people feel secure, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential.

This comes as the latest National Youth Sector Census from NYA revealed a significant rise in the need for targeted youth work support, particularly around mental health and wellbeing, protection from violence and exploitation, and the growing number of young people actively seeking guidance from trusted adults.

Mims and the NYA would like to encourage everyone to join the celebration by sharing stories, attending events, and using the hashtags #YouthWorkWeek and #YWW25 on social media. Resources, guidance, and campaign materials are available here - www.nya.org.uk/yww25.

Mims Davies MP said: "I'm proud to be backing the national campaign celebrating youth work in EGU.

"We need to ensure there are more opportunities open to the next generation and secure a safe, skilled, successful future for all.

"I'd like to encourage all local youth clubs and organisations to take part by hosting open days, sharing stories, posting on social media, and showcasing the impact of youth work here in EGU.

National Youth Agency CEO Leigh Middleton OBE said: "Youth workers play a key role in providing our young people with safe places to go, opportunities to make new friends, unlock their talents and crucially, receive the support of a trusted adult who can help them overcome challenges at home, school and in their communities.

"Youth Work Week is a celebration of the sector’s tireless dedication and an opportunity to showcase the truly life changing impact youth work has on young lives. With the government’s National Youth Strategy on the horizon it is fantastic to see Mims Davies MP recognising the vital contribution youth workers make to the outcomes of young people in East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages.

"Our mission is to ensure every young person who needs it has access to safe spaces and skilled youth workers who can help them thrive."