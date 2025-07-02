Mims Davies MP celebrates 97 years since women gained the right to vote

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, celebrates 97 years since women gained the right to vote on equal terms with men in Parliament

With over 30,000 men having served in the House of Commons, to date, there have only been 693 women MPs serve. The current percentage of women MPs is 40%.

To mark the anniversary of equal suffrage and in the build up to the centenary in 2028, the APPG Women in Parliament, which Mims co-chairs, and Centenary Action organised a very special photo opportunity for all women MPs today which Mims was thrilled to join.

Today, the 2nd July 2025, marks 97 years since women gained the right to vote on equal terms with men.

Mims Davies MP in Parliament celebrating women's right to vote

To commemorate this occasion, a dedicated team of Welsh seamstresses created bespoke suffragette sashes for every current woman MP, showing the significance of the Equal Franchise Act of 1928. Each sash is beautifully embroidered with each MP's unique number, symbolising their place in the history of women entering Parliament.

Mims Davies MP said:

I am extremely honoured to be the 380th women elected to the House of Commons. It is a great honour to represent the residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages, ensuring I am sharing their views and concerns to the best of my ability, both locally and in Parliament. As one of the Co-Chair's of the APPG Women in Parliament, it was very moving to mark this historic moment alongside my female colleagues in Westminster — celebrating the progress made and recognising the work still to be done to achieve a truly gender-equal Parliament. Being the Shadow Minister for Women and for Wales meant I was extra proud today as the beautiful sashes the female MPs can be seen wearing were embroidered by a very talented team of seamstresses from Newport, South Wales - excellent work and a huge thank you!