Mims Davies MP celebrates National Racehorse Week in East Grinstead with Cllr John Belsey & Mayor

Mims Davies MP celebrated National Racehorse Week at Shovelstrode Stables with Cllr John Belsey and Mayor, Cllr Steve Ody.

Shovelstrode Racing is a long established family-run business based in East Grinstead, Sussex.

The stables are built on a legacy left behind by the well known trainer Zoe Davison. Andy Irvine and Zoe’s eldest daughter, Gemelle Johnson, and the family continue to run the yard in her memory.

Shovelstrode is set in the most beautiful natural setting imaginable, a tranquil and private place to train racehorses, and a warm and welcoming location for owners to come and visit their horses.

Horses at Shovelstrode Stables in East Grinstead.

Over the last 20 years they have invested hugely in the training facilities, and will continue to do so in the years to come and Mims can't wait to see what more they bring to their fantastic stables.

Mims said: "Hello from Shovelstrode Stables in East Grinstead!

"It's wonderful to be here with Cllr John Belsey and the East Grinstead Mayor, Cllr Steve Ody, for Shovelstrode's open day on National Racehorse Day.

"Cllr Belsey has been coming here for over 20 years and knows the whole team and commended them on their mix of racing stables. But also the fact it's a family home and they really do make you feel like one of the family too.

"It was lovely to see so many people supporting the stables and is a testament to their hard work 365 days a year and how they bring the community together.

"Thank you to Shovelstrode Stables for a really amazing insight into a really important part of our rural community and our countryside."