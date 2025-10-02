Mims Davies MP hosts East Grinstead 'Meet Mims' event at Chequer Mead

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to host another 'Meet Mims' event in East Grinstead at Chequer Mead

The event was sold out and brought the residents of East Grinstead together with their local Member of Parliament to discuss the issues that are most important to them from GPs and health services, to parking and protecting retail and our local businesses.

Mims recognises headline party politics may be a turn off for many, but it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces which is why she's working her way round the whole of the constituency meeting with residents, ensuring she's representing their views fully both locally and in Parliament.

Mims is hosting her final Q&A event of the year in Copthorne on Thursday 13th November at 19:00 - https://meet-mims-copthorne-november.eventbrite.co.uk

Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead 'Meet Mims' event at Chequer Mead speaking with residents

As always, due to security and safety considerations, the venue will be provided on the morning of the event to attendees, only registered attendees will be admitted and Photo ID will be required for entry. If the latter presents problems, please contact Mims' office in advance and alternative arrangements can be made.

Mims Davies MP said: "What another brilliant evening with EGU residents!

"This time we were in East Grinstead at the lovely venue of Chequer Mead.

"My series of 'Meet Mims’ events is a chance for local constituents of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages to come along, hear from me as their Parliamentary representative, ask any questions, and to have an independent local journalist put me on the spot!

"Thank you to the residents of East Grinstead that joined me last night for a fab night discussing GPs, health services, the mobile breast screening unit, what's going on down the road at the Copthorne Hotel, the lowered voting age, immigration, fuel allowance, and so much more.

"See you there!"