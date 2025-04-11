Mims Davies MP in Barcombe at Spithurst Hub discussing Insure4nature
Mims Davies MP was thrilled to be in Barcombe at Spithurst Hub discussing Insure4nature
Insure4Nature is a new company who put 100% of their profits into environmental restoration projects in the UK. You can now support the environment simply by switching your Home Insurance to them.
They are working with a number of partners including Surrey Wildlife Trust, Ouse & Adur Rivers Trust, Blue Heart, South Downs National Park Trust, and The Living Coast, with more coming in the future.
Spithurst Hub are based in Barcombe and are an innovative co-working space, meeting venue and business centre in the heart of our beautiful Sussex countryside:
Mims Davies MP said:
It’s Recess! Which means I get to spend everyday in our beautiful area of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages meeting constituents, businesses, charities, community groups and so many more. Yesterday I was at the gorgeous Spithurst Hub in Barcombe with the brilliant Nigel discussing Insure4Nature who put 100% of profits into environmental restoration projects in the UK: https://insure4nature.com