Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages was in East Grinstead speaking for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity to bring us together as a community in East Grinstead, Uckfield, the villages and beyond and give anyone touched by pregnancy and baby loss a safe and supportive space to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

During last year’s #WaveOfLight messages of remembrance and hope brought many people together.

Mims is encouraging residents to raise awareness and take care of yourselves and know that we are here for you now and throughout the year.

As the current Shadow Minister for Women, Mims is passionate about improving women's health and was proud to speak in the chamber on the Women's Health Strategy which can be found here:

Mims Davies MP said: "This week was Baby Loss Awareness Week.

"You may have noticed in Parliament we MPs can be seen wearing different pins at different times. These represent different campaigns and awareness weeks and the hard working charities and companies who have sent them to us to wear and support their campaign.

"On Monday there was a debate in the chamber where MPs shared experiences to do with Baby Loss Awareness Week, it was a really, really personal and poignant debate to witness.

"Together we can raise awareness, support those around us, and share important advice and resources that are available.

"I will continue to work hard to drive change so we can save more babies' lives."