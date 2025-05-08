Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead for VE Day Celebrations

By Mims Davies MP
Contributor
Published 8th May 2025, 15:03 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 15:08 BST
Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages pleased to be in East Grinstead for beginning of VE Day Celebrations

East Grinstead Town Council invited the community to join them in marking a significant milestone in history—the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

This commemorative event took place this morning and started with a proclamation at the war memorial on the High Street at 9am.

We are lucky in our constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages to have a myriad of celebrations and events taking place today on VE Day which Mims will be joining and has shared ones she's aware of on her Facebook page.

Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead for morning of VE DayMims Davies MP in East Grinstead for morning of VE Day
Mims Davies MP in East Grinstead for morning of VE Day

Mims Davies MP said:

Celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day It was an honour to join residents this morning at the East Grinstead War Memorial marking a significant milestone in history. I spoke with many residents who were there remembering their loved ones and generous enough to share their inspiring stories Following this, I also took part in the 2 minute silence at midday to remember and thank those who fought for our freedom. I look forward to seeing many more constituents soon as I’m on my way to the tea party and joining more celebrations this evening.

