Mims Davies MP joined St Peter and St James Hospice in Chailey

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages joined St Peter and St James Hospice in Chailey after visiting St Catherine's Hospice

St Peter & St James Hospice provides expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness in our community. Their ongoing and unwavering support extends to friends and families too and their community includes Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Uckfield and everywhere in between.

With their key values being:

Compassion – We show everyone empathy, kindness and respect. Integrity – We do the right thing, no matter how challenging. Accountability – We take responsibility for our actions and outcomes. Excellence – We strive to be outstanding and aim to exceed expectations. Inclusivity – We welcome and respect everyone.

St Peter & St James have lots of amazing volunteers but need your help. They have volunteer opportunities based in their hospice, charity shops or distribution centre. As part of a team of over 400 volunteers, you'll be helping them to provide expert care to adults living with life-limiting illnesses and those close to them in our community.

Mims Davies MP said: "Recently I met with St Peter and St James Hospice after recently meeting with St Catherine's Hospice.

“They are examples of amazing, vital organisations here in our area and for our community who help so many families.

“However, the insecurity of funding, links with the NHS and rising costs leave them and others with real challenges.

“There’s considerable talk about Parliament discussing Assisted Dying again and what must be discussed too is dying well, as well as living well. The hospice sector and its services are key to many who want to be supported to die at home or in these special places. We must support them."