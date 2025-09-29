Mims Davies MP joins Ashdown Radio Community Awards in Uckfield
Mims was thrilled to join the Ashdown Radio Community Awards took place on Friday 26th September at the East Sussex National Hotel in Uckfield.
The evening was hosted by the organiser of the awards and the Business Development Manager Gary King, assisted by Judith Austin CEO of Wealden Volunteering.
A huge congratulations to the finalists and winners - everyone's contribution to our brilliant community cannot be measured:
Francesca Newman - Teacher of the year
Claire Grover- Forde - Carer of the Year award
Jake Isted - Emergency Services Person of he year Award
Uckfield Theatre Guild - Arts and Culture Award
Mason Dain - young person of the year award
Holy Cross Church - Chatty Cafe - Community Group Award
Wealden Works - Charity of the Year award
Paul Ireland - Volunteer of the Year award
Meg Markwick - Sporting achievement of the year award
Louis Chavannes - Fundraiser of the year award
Petra Hebbard - Parent / Guardian of the year award
Beverley Pashley - Good neighbour of the year award
Selby Gardens / New Town Action group -community green award
Lorraine Kirkwood - Service to our community award
Mims Davies MP said:
What an incredible night the Ashdown Radio Community Awards were in Uckfield with over 300 people! A huge congratulations to everyone who was nominated, won awards, and those who took countless hours organising such an important evening. I’ve definitely fallen in love with this amazing community. Watch my video with the fab Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr Karen Bedwell.