Mims Davies MP joins Ashdown Radio Community Awards in Uckfield

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages joins Ashdown Radio Community Awards in Uckfield

Mims was thrilled to join the Ashdown Radio Community Awards took place on Friday 26th September at the East Sussex National Hotel in Uckfield.

The evening was hosted by the organiser of the awards and the Business Development Manager Gary King, assisted by Judith Austin CEO of Wealden Volunteering.

A huge congratulations to the finalists and winners - everyone's contribution to our brilliant community cannot be measured:

Francesca Newman - Teacher of the year

Claire Grover- Forde - Carer of the Year award

Jake Isted - Emergency Services Person of he year Award

Uckfield Theatre Guild - Arts and Culture Award

Mason Dain - young person of the year award

Holy Cross Church - Chatty Cafe - Community Group Award

Wealden Works - Charity of the Year award

Paul Ireland - Volunteer of the Year award

Meg Markwick - Sporting achievement of the year award

Louis Chavannes - Fundraiser of the year award

Petra Hebbard - Parent / Guardian of the year award

Beverley Pashley - Good neighbour of the year award

Selby Gardens / New Town Action group -community green award

Lorraine Kirkwood - Service to our community award

Mims Davies MP said:

What an incredible night the Ashdown Radio Community Awards were in Uckfield with over 300 people! A huge congratulations to everyone who was nominated, won awards, and those who took countless hours organising such an important evening. I’ve definitely fallen in love with this amazing community. Watch my video with the fab Uckfield Town Mayor, Cllr Karen Bedwell.