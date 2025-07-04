Mims Davies MP organises even more of her 'Meet Mims' Q&A events to reach residents of East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages

Mims Davies MP joins Danehill for another Meet Mims event with local Councillors and residents on local issues

Mims was thrilled to organise another of her events in the series of 'Meet Mims', this time in the beautiful village of Danehill.

The aim of these events is for Mims to hear from residents regarding their worries and concerns on the local issues in the area, such as speeding, which was raised a number of times by residents of Danehill.

More 'Meet Mims' are organised in:

Barcombe in just under 2 weeks on Thursday 17th July - register here https://Meet-Mims-Barcombe-July.eventbrite.co.uk

Uckfield on Thursday 24th July - register here https://Meet-Mims-Uckfield-July.eventbrite.co.uk

Mims recognises headline party politics may be a turn off for many, and we know it is still Parliament that has to make important decisions on so many issues that the country faces, so Mims is asking residents to please do join her so she can fully represent your views both locally and in Parliament.

Mims Davies MP said:

I was thrilled to join residents of Danehill last night at the lovely Danehill Social Club. A huge thank you to everyone who joined myself and Cllr Roy Galley, we discussed a number of local topics. The main concern was speeding through the villages where people are driving double the limit, putting horse riders, cyclists, children by the school, and other road users at serious risk. Please do be a bit thoughtful when driving round and please be careful, we don't want to lose our loved ones. I look forward to meeting even more residents in my upcoming events in Barcombe on Thursday 17th July and Uckfield Thursday 24th July. I'm organising more in Pease Pottage, Copthorne, and East Grinstead shortly - if you'd like one in your patch of our constituency, please do reach out and give me a shout!