Mims Davies MP joins East Grinstead Tennis Club Finals with Mayor John Belsey

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to join East Grinstead Tennis Club Annual Finals with Mayor John Belsey

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims was thrilled to join East Grinstead's Mayor, Cllr John Belsey, on Saturday for their annual tennis Finals Day.

This was a lovely event bringing the community together to the club and all residents were welcome whether they play tennis or not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests joined Mims and the Mayor to enjoy a brilliant day of tennis, cheering on teams, ending with a tasty BBQ in the sun.

East Grinstead Tennis Club's Celebratory Cake

As a former Sports Minister, Mims is a huge advocate for the benefits of sports and was honoured to take part in the recent ribbon cutting ceremony for East Grinstead Padel with Olympic Gold Medallist and town Mayor Cllr John Belsey.

Mims Davies MP said:

What another fantastic day in East Grinstead, this time with our local Mayor for the East Grinstead Tennis Club Finals. It was an honour to join and a pleasure to see residents coming together as a community and having such a great day, finished with a delicious BBQ. Sports is fantastic for all of us, not just physically by improving our physical health, but it also enhances our mental health, improves sleep, enables us to meet more residents, and increase overall energy levels. I look forward to joining again next year!