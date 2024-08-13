Mims Davies MP joins Gig on the Green in Crawley Down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages joined Gig on the Green in Crawley Down recently.

Back for its fourth year in the heart of Crawley Down, Gig on the Green did not disappoint with live music, food, drink and an amazing day out and is organised by the Crawley Down Residents Association & Creative Spark.

Following on from last year's amazing success and family friendly atmosphere, the event was back and bigger than ever for its fourth year.

The money received from the ticket sales will be 100% used by the CDRA to fund the event, which is run by the lovely community of Crawley Down, for the community.

Mims Davies MP with Emma and Darren at Gig on the Green in Crawley Down.

The event was also joined by dedicated local councillors volunteering their time, including Cllr Ed Godwin.

Mims Davies MP said: "I was thrilled to attend the epic Gig on the Green in Crawley Down with Emma and Darren - one of the generous and key sponsors.

"This was the event's fourth year - and it did not disappoint!

"With loads of live music, mind blowing food, delicious drink, and amazing company - it was definitely a brilliant day out.

"A huge thank you to the incredibly hard working Crawley Down Residents Association & Creative Spark for organising such a fantastic and memorable event - I very much look forward to joining the next one!"