Mims Davies MP joins Hospice UK Parliamentary event

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to join Hospice UK's Parliamentary event

Hosted by Hospice UK, Mims was pleased to have the opportunity to attend this event celebrating Hospice Care Week under the theme “hospice care is more than you think”.

To bring this to life, Hospice UK recreated a hospice at home service in Parliament, offering Mims and her colleagues an important insight into the vital care hospices provide in people’s homes every single day.

Mims has regularly shared her support and admiration for the hospice industry including meeting new sites for St Catherine's Hospice and been delighted to see the plans, how provision has increased and how the family is fully incorporated into their accommodation.

Mims shared how Sussex hospices play a vital role locally and would like to take the opportunity to pay tribute to their crucial work, including St Catherine’s and St Peter and James’ in her constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages, which she knows well and has supported over the years.

There are others nearby too which make a huge difference to our local families and we know very few of us will have been untouched by their incredible work and dedication.

Mims discussed with the team the support and information that is available, as well as their innovation hub where you can find support, development opportunities, resources, and guidance on their website.

Mims said: "Following conversation with our local St Catherine's Hospice, I was pleased to join the Hospice UK Parliamentary event. It was very moving to see Hospice UK recreate a hospice at home service right here in Parliament.

"St Catherine's Hospice shared how they're being forced to cut back services and reshape the way they work alongside statutory services across our community. In addition, their forward funding picture indicates a recurring annual deficit given the dual pressures of rising costs and the impact on our donors’ propensity to give.

"I am committed to ensuring palliative care remains a priority with a determination to use the opportunity to work with Hospice UK in Westminster. The new Labour Government has stated it will be considering next steps for hospices, and I will be holding them to account on your behalf in ensuring hospices in our community are heard and rightly receive adequate, sustainable funding.

"I am in regular contact with my local hospices and will continue to support them in my constituency of East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages such as the brilliant St Catherine’s Hospice and St Peter and James’ and call for fair funding securing their future."