Mims Davies MP joins Kangafest 30th Anniversary celebration

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and the villages joins Kangafest 30th Anniversary celebration

At the end of July, Mims Davies MP was thrilled to join Kangafest's 30th Anniversary celebration.

Joined by live music, photo booths, entertainers, bouncy castles and a variety of refreshments ending with a grand prize draw, this was a celebration not to miss.

Kangaroo work tirelessly putting on events and activities for children and adults with learning disabilities.

Currently, Kangaroo have 'Kangatrail' running - a free family summer activity as part of our 30th year celebrations. Visit all 30 hand-decorated Kangaroos, found across Mid Sussex, and mark them off on the downloadable map below:

Kangaroo also have Kangabop Christmas Party on the 22nd November - a fun night of dinner and dancing at the Mid Sussex Golf Club, Spatham Lane, Ditchling. A great opportunity to have fun and raise funds for Kangaroos - bringing colour to the lives of people with learning disabilities. book tickets here:

Mims Davies MP said: "I was thrilled to join Kangafest for their amazing 30th Anniversary celebration at Woodlands Meed School in Burgess Hill at meet with Kangaroos CEO, Emma.

“Kangaroos are an amazing charity organisation who work so hard to organise and deliver fun and social activities for children and adults with learning disabilities.

“It was such a moving and lovely afternoon with lots of entertainment and brilliant people to celebrate such a huge milestone - congratulations!"