Mims Davies MP joins Sackville School for visit to Parliament

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was thrilled to join Sackville School from East Grinstead for their visit to Parliament

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mims Davies MP was delighted to join Sackville School from East Grinstead in Parliament for their tour of the Palace of Westminster and their workshop in the education centre.

There were multiple presentations from the students on important policy issues and how they would solve them that Mims was thrilled to listen to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mims was then able to talk to the students about being an MP, former Government Minister, now a Shadow Secretary of State and Shadow Minister. There was then a brilliant Q&A session where the students asked a wide variety of questions on their local priorities, national issues, and the role of an MP.

Mims Davies MP speaking with Sackville School in Parliament

The Education and Engagement Team provide award-winning programmes of curricula-linked educational resources and activities to school-aged children across the UK via the Education Centre at Westminster, regional Outreach Officers, teaching resources and high-profile public events such as UK Parliament Week. For further information on how schools in your constituency can engage with UK Parliament please visit our website for schools.

Mims Davies MP said: "It was a pleasure to join Sackville School based in Parliament for their tour.

"Sackville School is a brilliant local school in East Grinstead in my constituency who have a brilliant vision for a safe and inclusive community which enables every student to reach their full potential and develop a love of learning, by living their values every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was inspiring hearing from the students, answering questions, and giving them hypothetical scenarios and how they would solve important policy issues.

"As their motto says - ‘Together We Achieve’."