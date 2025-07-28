Mims Davies MP joins Scarecrow Festival at Butterbox Farm Scaynes Hill

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield, and the villages was excited to join the Scarecrow Festival at Butterbox Farm, Scaynes Hill

The lovely Butterbox Farm opened their gates to residents for their Scarecrow Fest at the weekend for all to enjoy.

Residents took a wander past their popular pigs and calming cattle and witnessed the scarecrows being judged.

The younger visitors also had the chance to play scary scarecrow games available and make crafts to take home with them.

Mims was thrilled to see donations from residents went to the brilliant chosen charity, St Peter & St James Hospice, who work so hard to provide expert care to adults living with a life-limiting illness in our community.

Their support extends to friends and families too and included communities from Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Lewes, Uckfield and everywhere in between.

Butterbox's farm shop also sell homegrown and amazing locally sourced produce, alongside their Tiny Cow Coffee Club serving local artisan coffee, pastries and doughnuts which Mims greatly enjoyed.

Mims Davies MP said:

